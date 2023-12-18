MP govt will prepare plan for cultural revival of religious places: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said a roadmap for the cultural revival of religious places in the state is being chalked out by his government.

Advertisment

He said the proposed plan covers the places from Mahakal Lok in Ujjain to Orchha, Salkanpur and Maihar.

Orchha is famous for Shri Ram Raja temple, where Lord Ram is worshipped both as a God and a king, while Salkanpur and Maihar are associated with goddesses Vindhyavasini and Sharda Devi, respectively.

"I heard the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. We all play a positive role in implementing his (PM's) dreams and plans for the welfare of the country and states. For example, we are moving ahead in the state to encourage the production of Shree Anna coarse grains," Yadav told reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Yadav said the festival of cultural revival is going on in Madhya Pradesh.

"We are preparing a roadmap from Mahakal Lok of Mahakaleshwar to Raja Ram in Orchha and from Maa (goddess) of Salkanpur to Maihar," said Yadav, an MLA from temple town Ujjain.

Advertisment

The chief minister said he would ensure that administration at the levels of district, division and state is decentralised so that development reaches the lowest strata of the society.

He said newly-elected MLAs and the council of ministers will be given training for effective implementation of tasks assigned to them.

Earlier in the day, former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, elected recently from the Dimani seat, filed his nomination for the post of the Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker.

"I am happy that on the very first day (of the first session of the MP assembly), the opposition has given a message of positive cooperation by supporting the submission of the nomination form (by BJP's Tomar) for the new assembly speaker. I welcome everyone for this initiative," Yadav said.

He said development will continue in this double-engine government under PM Modi's leadership. PTI ADU NSK