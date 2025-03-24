MP govt will take all efforts to spread works of Savarkar: CM Yadav

Indore, Mar 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said his government will spread the personality and works of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as his life character needs to be understood in the true sense.

Speaking after unveiling a bust of Savarkar in Pragati Nagar, Yadav also said the state government will organise major programmes to mark his birth and death anniversaries.

"The history of Savarkar's life needs to be understood in the true sense. The state government is ready to organise every kind of event to spread his personality and work to the people. We will also spread the literature written by Savarkar among the common people," the CM said.

"While being incarcerated in Andaman's Cellular Jail, Savarkar suffered horrific torture for the freedom of the country. But he never stopped raising the slogan of 'Bharat Mata k Jai'. A myth was created about the British that they were very fair (just), but Savarkar was the only great man of the country who exposed the British. Savarkar showed a mirror to everyone even after Independence," he said.

If every word said by Savarkar was followed, then the situation of the country would have been different, he said at the event, which was attended by Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjit Savarkar expressed concern over Bangladeshi infiltrators in India and urged citizens to "economically boycott" them.

"If the livelihood of Bangladeshi infiltrators in India is stopped, then they will be forced to return to their country and our crisis will be averted," he claimed.

He asked Yadav to ensure that the film made on the life of his grandfather be shown in every school and college of Madhya Pradesh. PTI HWP ADU BNM