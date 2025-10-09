MP govt won't spare anyone playing with children's lives: CM Yadav on cough syrup deaths

Bhopal/Nagpur, Oct 9 (PTI) With 22 children from Madhya Pradesh dying due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday warned of taking "strict action" and said his government will not spare anyone playing with the lives of children.

Twenty-two children, mostly from Chhindwara in MP, died due to suspected kidney failure following the consumption of the cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company.

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested Ranganathan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, in the wee hours of Thursday in connection with the case. The police also seized some documents from his Kancheepuram factory.

Talking to reporters here before leaving for Nagpur, where some children from MP are undergoing treatment, CM Yadav said, "Our government stands with every affected family. The safety of innocent children is our top priority. This tragic incident involving innocent children in Chhindwara has deeply saddened us." "As soon as this matter came to light, we ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Madhya Pradesh police's SIT today arrested Ranganathan, the owner of the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the toxic drug, from Chennai," he said.

"The state government will not spare anyone who plays with the lives of children. This action is a testament to our government's sensitivity, promptness, and commitment to public welfare," he added.

Yadav said during his visit to Nagpur he will inquire about the condition of the affected children who are undergoing treatment there.

He said he will hold talks with the family members of the children admitted to AIIMS, New Health City Hospital, and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Later, talking to media in Nagpur after visiting AIIMS hospital, Yadav said, "We had immediately formed an SIT and the Jabalpur police have arrested the owner of the pharma company in Tamil Nadu. Our government will spare anyone who is responsible (for the deaths) and strict action will be taken against the culprits. PTI MAS CLS NP