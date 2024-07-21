MP: Group of AAP leaders from Tikamgarh district join Congress

Bhopal, Jul 21 (PTI) Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a functionary of the grand old party said.

AAP and Congress are alliance partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.

AAP’s former Tikamgarh district president Jitendra Jain and several other office-bearers and workers from the district joined the Congress at Indira Bhawan, the party’s state headquarters, said Rajiv Singh, vice-president of MP Congress Committee.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari welcomed them, he said.