MP has got 904.9 mm rain this monsoon, 10 pc more than annual average: IMD

Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has received 904.9 millimetres of rainfall from June 1 to September 5, which is 10 per cent more than the annual monsoon average, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The state usually gets 823.9 mm during this period, IMD data revealed.

"The state's normal rainfall is 949 mm from June 1 to September 30. It is 1043.4 mm for east MP and 877.3 mm for the state's western part," IMD's Bhopal Centre meteorologist V S Yadav informed on Thursday.

"East MP received 953.9 mm against 823.9 mm normal rainfall, which is a rise of 6 per cent. West MP registered 867.2 mm rainfall against its normal of 766.4 mm or 13 per cent excess," Yadav informed.

Sheopur district leads with 1087.7 mm rainfall against its normal 600.5 mm, thus registering 81 per cent increase, IMD data showed.

"Rewa district received the lowest at 572.6 mm, while the normal average is 823.3 mm. This is a dip of 31 per cent," as per data from IMD's Bhopal centre.

The south-west monsoon arrived over Madhya Pradesh on June 21, three days behind schedule. Balaghat district in the eastern part got the first monsoon showers in the state. PTI LAL BNM