Madhya Pradesh has more than 5.60 crore voters: CEO Anupam Rajan

Bhopal: The number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is more than 5.60 crore, excluding service voters, after the publication of the final photograph-based electoral rolls for all the 230 assembly constituencies, a senior election commission official said on Wednesday. He said out of 5,60,60,925 voters, 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 others are of the third gender.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year. The formal poll schedule has not been announced yet.

"The total number of service voters in Madhya Pradesh stands at 75,303, including 73,020 men and 2,284 women, taking the total number of electorates to 5,61,36,229," Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan told reporters.

He said the total number of senior citizen voters stands at 6,53,640. The number of Divyang voters is 5,05,146 while 99 are NRI voters.

Though the total number of voters, including service voters, is 5,61,36,229, the focus of political parties remains on those currently living in the state and that figure stands at 5,60,60,925.

"After addition and deletion of names, a total of 16,83,790 voters were added to the electoral rolls," Rajan said.

The age-wise break up of voters is; 18-19 years (22,36,564), 20-29 (1,41,76,780), 30-39 (1,45,03,508), 40-49 (1,06,97,673), 50-59 (74,85,436), 60-69 (43,45,064), 70-79 (19,72,260), 80+ (6,53,640), thus taking the total number of voters to 5,60,60,925, the official said.

At 42, the lowest number of voters are registered at booth no. 111 in Balaghat district's Sonevani forest village.

In the 2018 assembly polls, a maximum turnout of 89.13 per cent was recorded in Ratlam district's Sailana constituency while the Jobat segment in Alirajpur district recorded the lowest turnout at 52.84 per cent, the official said.

At 407, the Lakhnadoun assembly seat in Seoni district has the maximum number of polling booths while the Indore-3 assembly constituency has the lowest number of polling booths at 193, the official added.