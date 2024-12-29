MP HC administration refutes reports of temple removal from CJ's bungalow, calls them 'contemptuous'

Jabalpur, Dec 29 (PTI The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration on Sunday refuted reports claiming a temple had been removed from the official bungalow of Chief Justice SK Kait and asserted "such unfounded news constitutes a direct interference in the administration of justice and as such it may be regarded as contemptuous in nature".

Advertisment

"It has come to the attention of the High Court that certain reports are being circulated alleging the removal of a Mandir (Lord Hanuman Mandir) from the Chief Justice's bungalow. These reports are entirely false, misleading and baseless. I wish to categorically clarify and refute these claims," MP High Court Registrar General Dharminder Singh said in a statement.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also clarified the matter and has confirmed that no mandir has ever been present at the residence of the Chief Justice, the statement added.

"The allegations being circulated in some sections of the media are fabricated and appear to be a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and malign the integrity of the judicial system. The publication of such unfounded news constitutes a direct interference in the administration of justice and as such it may be regarded as contemptuous in nature," it read.

Advertisment

The attempts to create false narratives about the judiciary not only undermine the rule of law but also pose a serious threat to the sanctity of judicial independence, it said.

These reports serve no purpose other than to discredit the reputation of our judiciary, which remains committed to upholding justice with fairness and impartiality, and media organisations and members of the public are urged to refrain from spreading such defamatory and unverified information, the statement said. PTI COR LAL BNM