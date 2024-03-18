MP HC allows 20k students of 'unsuited' nursing colleges to write main exams

Jabalpur, Mar 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court permitted around 20,000 students of "unsuited" nursing colleges to write their main examinations but said the privilege was a one-time measure and they would not get further benefits if they fail.

Advertisment

Earlier, the HC had stopped students of nursing colleges, which were found to be running without infrastructure facilities or dispensaries across Madhya Pradesh, to write examinations.

The relief from the division bench of Justices Sanjay Dwivedi and AK Paliwal came on applications filed by some students seeking nod to answer the exams.

"The students of unsuited colleges shall also be permitted to participate in the examination, but this arrangement and benefit would be a one-time-measure and if they do not clear the examination, no further benefit shall be given to them", the bench observed.

Advertisment

Law Students Association president and advocate Vishal Baghel told PTI around 20,000 students would be benefited by the order passed on March 11.

The order was uploaded on the MP High Court website on Monday evening, he added.

"The students of unsuited nursing colleges took the plea in their application that they had provided their services in the Government Health Centres during the outbreak of COVID-19, in that, the doctors and permanent staff avoided their obligation in fear of peril to their life and when these students were asked to come out, they without caring to their life, participated in mayhem by discharging duties in the Government Health Centres," the court order read.

Advertisment

They (students of unsuited nursing colleges) want modification of the part of the order dated 08.02.2024, which restrains the students of unsuited colleges from taking part in the examination, it added.

"We are of the opinion that the order dated 08.02.2024 is modified to the extent that students of unsuited colleges shall also be permitted to participate in the examination", the court observed.

"These applications are allowed to the extent that not only the students, who are before this court, but other students of unsuited colleges shall be allowed to participate in the examination as set-forth", the court said.

Advertisment

On issues related to admission in the nursing colleges, the court allowed the suited colleges to start enrolment of students for session 2022-23.

The decision with regard to session 2023-24 shall be taken by this court after the decision is taken by the state government on the proposal made by MPMSU (MP Medical Science University), the order read.

The court took up the students' applications while hearing of a bunch of petitions, including one filed by Law Students Association challenging infrastructure facilities in nursing colleges across Madhya Pradesh. PTI COR LAL BNM