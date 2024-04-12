MP HC issues notice to Leader of Opposition Singhar on plea challenging his election as MLA

Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a notice to Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar on a petition challenging his election in the 2023 assembly polls.

Sardar Singh Meda, the BJP candidate who lost to Singhar in the Gandhwani constituency in Dhar district, filed a petition in the Indore bench of the high court.

The bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla sought a response from Singhar, the returning officer of Gandhwani and two other defeated candidates, Dhoom Singh Mandloi and Sumanbai Anare, within four weeks.

The Congress leader defeated his nearest rival Meda by 22,119 votes in the polls held in November last year.

In a petition filed under the Representation of the People Act, Meda has accused Singhar of adopting "corrupt practices", and prayed that his election as legislator be declared void.

Speaking to reporters, the petitioner's lawyer Nimesh Pathak said it is alleged in the petition that Singhar deliberately did not disclose details of his assets and criminal cases pending against him in the election affidavit submitted before the returning officer.

The petitioner has claimed that Singhar had purchased "benami properties" at different places in the country in the name of his acquaintances and domestic staff, he said.

It has also been alleged that the Congress leader has had three marriages, but has not disclosed details about his wives in his election affidavits, Pathak said. PTI HWP MAS ARU