MP HC issues notices to excise commissioner, state govt on liquor firm's plea on licence suspension

Jabalpur, Mar 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the excise commissioner and the state government on a petition filed by a liquor firm over suspension of its Raisen production unit licence.

A single HC bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal issued notices during hearing of a petition filed by Som Distilleries Private Limited and Som Distilleries & Breweries Private Limited challenging the excise commissioner's order of February 4.

The notices are returnable in two weeks, the petitioners' counsel, senior advocate Sanjay Agrawal, told PTI over phone.

The petitioners stated that the action was taken without providing an opportunity for a hearing, which violates the principles of natural justice. They described the action taken without notice and hearing as unjust and illegal.

Two judges on two separate counts had recused themselves from hearing the plea of the liquor company this month.

On February 27, a single judge bench of Justice S N Bhatt recused from hearing the petition. On February 24, Justice Vishal Mishra of another single bench of HC recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Som Distilleries.

"Let the matter be listed before some other Bench for consideration, in which I am not a member," Justice Mishra had observed.