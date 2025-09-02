MP HC judge recuses from illegal mining case after BJP MLA tries to contact him

Jabalpur (MP): A BJP MLA attempted to contact a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge regarding an alleged illegal mining issue, prompting him to recuse from hearing the case.
In an order dated September 1, Justice Vishal Mishra disclosed that Sanjay Pathak (the MLA) had attempted to call him "to have a discussion regarding this particular matter, therefore, I am not inclined to entertain this writ petition".
"Let the matter be placed before the Hon'ble Chief Justice for listing it before the appropriate Bench for consideration," the order stated.
A writ petition was filed by one Ashutosh Dixit seeking action against those involved in illegal mining.
The petition stated that three companies associated with the BJP MLA were engaged in Jabalpur district's Sihora area in "illegal and excess mining" and also in forest land.
"Though EOW recorded my statement, no action was being taken in the matter, following which I have filed a writ petition in the high court with a prayer for direction to the probe agency to make public its inquiry report and complete the investigations," Dixit told PTI.
During the pendency of the petition, the government had informed the legislative assembly that it had taken action.
The petition claimed hefty fines amounting to over Rs 1,700 crore were imposed in the case.
The MLA's company, meanwhile, filed an intervention petition, which came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Mishra.
MLA Pathak, who represents the Vijayraghavgarh constituency in Katni district, initially didn't answer phone calls made by PTI for a reaction.
A person later returned the call and said the legislator would speak before hanging up.