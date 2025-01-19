MP HC launches digital initiative for transmission of warrants

Jabalpur, Jan 19 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has launched a digital initiative for the transmission of warrants and summons, enabling judges to monitor the case status online.

Advertisment

The TWARIT (Transmission of Warrants, Summons, and Reports by Information Technology) initiative was launched by Supreme Court judge Justice AS Oka on Saturday at a two-day conference of principal district and sessions judges held at the Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy in Jabalpur.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to notify rules for the execution of this cutting-edge digital initiative, setting a benchmark for judicial efficiency, an official release said.

Through TWARIT, judges can now monitor the status of the summons and warrants online, the MP high court administration stated.

Advertisment

TWARIT is a vision for a transparent, efficient, and modern criminal justice system, it stated.

Justice Oka inaugurated the "E-Joti Journal," a bi-monthly magazine published by the judicial academy. The E-Joti Journal is now publicly accessible through the judicial academy's website, the release stated.

During his address, Justice Oka underscored the critical role of the district judiciary in the justice delivery system and urged the principal district judges to devise strategies for addressing pendency, with a special focus on prioritising the disposal of old cases.

Advertisment

He emphasised the importance of proactive leadership and innovation in judicial administration.

Addressing the function, Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice SK Kait highlighted the importance of providing legal aid to marginalised and needy litigants. PTI COR ADU NSK