MP HC orders removal of BRTS corridor in Indore

Jabalpur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor developed in Indore.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation.

The structures of the BRTS corridor are causing a hindrance in traffic movement following a rise in the number of vehicles, petitioner N M Qureshi's counsel Ajinkya Dagaonkar told PTI.

The PIL was filed by K D Kodwani and N M Qureshi, both residents of Indore, he said.

The BRTS route was developed between Rajeev Gandhi Square to Dewas Naka in Indore, a patch of around 11 kms, he said.

In September last, the high court had ordered setting up a committee to find out the feasibility of the BRTS route, the counsel said.

The committee, in its report, pointed out that the BRTS facility is not feasible following an increase in traffic flow, the counsel said.

The PIL challenged the BRTS corridor on various grounds, including feasibility, lack of parking space for vehicles and lack of permanent nod from the transport department to run vehicles, the counsel said.

The detailed order of the court is awaited.

The BRTS became operational in Indore in 2013. In November last year, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that the BRTS corridor in Indore will be removed to ease the traffic congestion and make commuting easier for people. PTI COR MAS NP