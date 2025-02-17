MP HC rejects Cong leader's plea on loss by 28 votes in 2023 assembly polls from Shajapur

Indore, Feb 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of Congress' Hukum Singh Karada on his 28-vote loss to BJP's Arun Bhimawad from Shajapur seat in the 2023 assembly polls.

The arguments presented in Karada's petition are vague and lacking material facts and amount to non-fulfilment of requirements under Section 83 (1) (a) of Representation of the People Act 1951, the Indore bench of the High Court said while dismissing the petition.

His plea alleged several irregularities, including in counting of postal ballots. Karada had alleged that 158 postal ballots had been improperly rejected during the counting of votes.

In the 2023 assembly polls, Karada polled 98,932 votes, while Bhimawad received 98,960 votes.

Justice Pranay Verma said, "From a careful, minute and meaningful perusal of the pleadings as made in the election petition it is evident that only pleadings have been made without being backed by any material particulars as are required to be furnished." "No document has been produced to support the pleadings. Even if the entire pleadings as made in the election petition as a whole are taken to be true then, in my opinion, they do not fulfil the conditions of pleading of material facts as are required to be pleaded," the order said.

The petition is drafted in such a manner that the ground raised therein can be copied and pasted in just about every other election petition where ground of rejection of postal ballots is raised questioning the election of any other parliamentary seat anywhere, the HC said.

It has been held by the Supreme Court that recounting of ballots should not be ordered as a matter of course in absence of pleading of material facts supported by contemporaneous evidence, the order said.

"An order of recounting of votes can be passed only when a prima facie case is made out and pleadings of material facts stating irregularities in counting of votes are made. Roving and fishing enquiry shall not be made while directing recounting of votes," the HC order said.