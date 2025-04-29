MP HC seeks report on legal aid provided to undertrial prisoners, convicts

Jabalpur, Apr 29 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the MP State Legal Services Authority to seek a report from all superintendents of jails across the state within two weeks regarding the legal aid provided to undertrial prisoners and convicts.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agrawal and Devnarayan Mishra issued the directions to the Secretary, State Legal Services Authority while hearing an appeal filed by a murder convict. The court asked why he was not provided legal aid for filing the appeal in time.

"Let needful be done within two weeks," said the court order of April 28.

The court also admitted for final hearing the appeal filed by Mohammad Aslam against the life sentence awarded to him in October 2022 in a murder case.

The appeal came to be filed after 850 days.

Considering that Aslam was "a poor person having no source of earning", the court decided to condone the delay in the filing of appeal.

It also noted that it was a "reflection on the working of Legal Aid in the State." "Let a report be called for from the concerned Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rewa that why legal aid was not provided to the convict immediately," the HC said. PTI COR ADU KRK