MP HC sends back Bhojshala dispute case to Indore bench for hearing

Jabalpur, Feb 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court, based in Jabalpur, on Wednesday directed its Indore bench to hear a clutch of petitions related to the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf said the disputed structure is located in Dhar district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indore bench.

As the concerned parties also belong to the same region, the petitions should be heard there, it said.

The principal bench listed the next hearing of the case on February 23 in the Indore bench.

Hindus consider Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community claims the 11th-century monument to be the Kamal Maula Mosque. The complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

As per the existing arrangement under the ASI's April 2023 order, which was initiated after the dispute over the Dhar complex, Hindus are allowed to worship there every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz every Friday.

One of the litigants, Hindu Front for Justice's counsel Vinay Joshi, who attended the hearing online from Indore, told PTI that the HC's direction was issued for the convenience of all parties.

The case will now be heard by the senior-most judge of the Indore bench, he said.

On February 16, the Indore bench, citing a Supreme Court order dated January 22, 2026, had directed that the writ petition pending before it be placed before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice or a senior judge of the high court within three weeks.

The Indore bench had also said that pending petitions related to the dispute be placed before the Chief Justice at the principal bench in Jabalpur for appropriate orders, along with a pending writ appeal.

The apex court on January 22 directed the high court to make public the scientific survey report of the disputed complex submitted by the ASI in a sealed cover and make it available to the parties to file objections.

The SC said the matter would be taken up for final hearing after objections are filed and directed all parties to maintain status quo at the disputed complex and comply with the ASI's April 2023 order until a final decision is taken.