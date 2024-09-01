MP HC slated to hear plea against release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency'

Jabalpur, Sep 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body's plea on Monday seeking directions to stop the release of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency", which is stuck with the Censor Board.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film scheduled for release on September 6.

The Jabalpur Sikh Sangat has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court against the film, which it claimed was detrimental to the interest of society, the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate NS Ruprah, told PTI on Sunday.

"The petition is listed for hearing before a division bench on September 2," he said.

"The Sangat, in its petition, has sought that the movie should not be released, as it infringes the fundamental rights of the Sikh community," Ruprah said.

On Friday, actor-turned-politician Ranaut said that her film is still stuck with the censor board contrary to rumours that it has been cleared for release.

In a video message posted on X, the actor claimed that she and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) members had received threats, and she is under pressure not to show the assassination of the former prime minister by her security guards.

Talking to PTI, BJP leader and former state minister Harindrajeet Singh Baboo said, "Kangana Ranaut is now an elected member of Parliament. Members of the Sikh community in her constituency had also voted for her. She should be sensible." He questioned whether the movie was aimed at dividing the country. PTI COR LAL ARU