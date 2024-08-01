MP HC stays hearing in case filed against couple by their children alleging torture, ill-treatment

Indore, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the hearing in a case filed against a couple by their 21-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son alleging ill-treatment as well as physical and mental torture.

The couple's lawyer Dharmendra Chaudhary told reporters on Thursday that cops had filed a charge sheet in the district court and the trial had begun.

The couple had filed a petition in the High Court to quash the FIR, he said, adding the bench of Justice Vivek Rusia on July 25 stayed the hearing in the case in the lower court.

The HC is scheduled to hear the couple's petition on September 9.

The FIR was registered at Chandan Nagar police station on October 25, 2021 under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on the complaint of the 21-year-old woman and his minor brother.

In the FIR, the siblings accused their parents of not giving them food, not allowing them to watch TV as well as and abusing them and hitting them with a stick over trivial issues.

The couple would lock the 8-year-old boy in a dark room, due to which he remained scared, as per the FIR.

According to the FIR, due to the alleged harassment, the siblings ran away from home in June 2021 and started to live with their aunt.