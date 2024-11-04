MP HC stays illegal uploading of court proceeding live stream videos on social media

Jabalpur, Nov 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed illegal uploading, editing, sharing, using and morphing of videos of live streaming of court proceedings on social media platforms.

It also issued notices to the Union and state governments and the High Court's registrar general on a petition demanding removal of such videos from social media platforms.

Dr Vijay Bajaj, a Damoh based businessman, filed the petition against illegal uploading, sharing, transmission of videos of live streaming of court claiming it violates Madhya Pradesh High Court Live Streaming Rules, his counsel Utkarsh Agrawal told PTI.

"The petition also seeks direction from the court for recovery of money earned by individuals via viewership from social media platforms by illegally sharing videos of live streaming of court proceedings. Certain videos illegally uploaded violating the copyright exclusively with the HC were submitted," he said.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain heard the petition.

It served notices to Meta Platforms Inc., YouTube and Twitter during the hearing of the petition, Agrawal said.

The detailed order is awaited. PTI COR ADU BNM