MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary faints during Independence Day event

Raisen, Aug 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Health Prabhuram Choudhary fainted while participating in an Independence Day programme in Raisen district on Tuesday.

A senior doctor from the district hospital, where Choudhary was immediately rushed, said the minister fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.

Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the Independence Day function here, inspected the parade.

He fainted after reading out the chief minister's message while standing on the stage, as per eyewitnesses. Civil Surgeon Anil Odh said Choudhary fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.

After treatment at the district hospital, the minister came out walking on his own and said he was feeling well, the civil surgeon said.

Choudhary later spoke to reporters and said he is feeling normal. PTI COR ADU GK