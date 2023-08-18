MP High Court division bench stays conviction of two IAS officers in contempt case

Jabalpur, Aug 18 (PTI) A two-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Friday stayed a single bench's decision to convict former Chhatarpur district collector Shailendra Singh and then additional collector Amar Bahadur Singh in a contempt of court case.

Earlier in the day, Justice G S Ahluwalia awarded simple imprisonment of seven days to the two IAS officers, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them.

The bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice V Mishra, however, stayed the order when the two officials immediately moved it.

Rachna Dwivedi, a block coordinator with the Janpad Panchayat Chattarpur, had filed a contempt of court petition in the matter.

Advocate D K Tripathi, her lawyer, said Dwivedi, a contractual employee, was transferred twice despite the high court's interim orders staying her transfers in 2017. The officials did not follow the court orders and instead they terminated her service in 2021, he said.

When the petitioner again moved the high court to challenge termination, the court granted a stay, he said.

The contempt petition was filed as the authorities did not reinstate her in service, the counsel said. PTI COR LAL KRK