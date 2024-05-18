MP: High court imposes Rs 25,000 cost on insurance company after its counsel fails to appear

Jabalpur, May 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) after no advocate appeared for it during the final hearing of a case related to the sacking of one of its woman employees.

Advertisment

In his order of May 16, Justice Vivek Agrawal said, “It is made clear that if the respondents fail to appear and cooperate, then this court shall proceed ex parte against them.” The court directed NICL to recover the cost from the “erring official”.

“Learned counsel for the respondents was required to be present, in as much as, on the last date i.e. on May 7. It was made clear that the case will be taken up at 2.15 pm (on May 16),” the order read.

Taking into account the “non-cooperation” of counsel for respondents and considering that Rajesh Nema (petitioner's lawyer) is an outstation counsel, a cost of Rs 25,000 may be paid, of which Rs 5,000 will be given to Nema towards travel, the court said.

Advertisment

The rest will be deposited with the High Court Legal Services Committee, the court said.

Praveen Prakash moved the HC challenging her removal from service by the NICL in 2017, Nema told PTI over the phone.

The court has fixed May 29 as the next date of hearing. PTI COR LAL MVG NR