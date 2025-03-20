MP: History-sheeter shoots at, injures cop during search op; gets hit in leg in retaliatory fire

Damoh, Mar 20 (PTI) An assistant police inspector and a history-sheeter were injured in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after the latter opened fire during a search operation and the former retaliated in self-defence, an official said.

The incident took place at 7am and both ASI Anand Ahirwar (45) and Qasim Khan, who has 23 criminal cases against his name, have been admitted to hospitals, Superintendent of Police Shruti Kirti Somvanshi told reporters.

"Khan was held from Nagpur and teams were recovering arms and other items he had hidden at different places. During one such search operation at Marahar village under Dehat police station limits, Khan got hold of a firearm and fired at ASI Ahirwar, who sustained an injury on his left hand. He shot at Khan in the leg in self-self defence," the SP informed.

While the ASI is admitted in a hospital in Jabalpur, Khan is getting treatment at a facility in Sagar, the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM