MP: Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted; two held

Bhind, Jan 29 (PTI) Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Bijpuri village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and arrested two persons, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Seven country-made pistols, two weapons in making, and other items were seized during the raid on the unit which was operated from a mustard crop field on Sunday evening, said Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

The main accused, identified as Tappe Bhadoria, however, managed to flee, he said.

The two persons arrested from the spot hail from Uttar Pradesh, the police officer added.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway. PTI COR MAS NSK