MP in 2025: Union Carbide waste burnt 41years on, toxic syrup killed 24 kids

Bhopal, Dec 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reached significant milestones in 2025, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declaring the state Naxal-free after decades of Maoist violence, while the year also saw the long-awaited disposal of toxic Union Carbide waste, and the tragic death of 24 kids due to a contaminated cough syrup.

The state observed 2025 as “Industry Year” and organized Global Investors Summit (GIS) for the first time in Bhopal, positioning itself as a top investment destination.

The government focused on promoting tourism, especially in religious and wildlife sectors. Already enjoying the status of a ‘tiger state’, Madhya Pradesh will also be home to a third habitat for cheetahs - which will come up in Sagar district.

Forty-one years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, toxic waste lying at the defunct Union Carbide factory was moved out and incinerated at a facility in Pithampur industrial town near Indore, a months-long process which saw opposition from local residents and environmentalists.

In July, 358 tonnes of hazardous materials were incinerated at the facility in Pithampur in Dhar district. While the removal of the waste from the site of the world’s worst industrial disaster brought closure to a decades-old chapter, concerns linger as around 900 tonnes of toxic ash generated during incineration continued to remain stored in the industrial town, keeping anxieties alive.

Madhya Pradesh hogged the limelight following the death of 24 children. The deaths were primarily caused by consumption of an allopathic cough syrup, sold under the brand Coldrif, which was found to contain 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous compound that causes renal failure.

The deaths linked to Coldrif, manufactured by a Tamil Nadu- based pharma firm, highlighted inadequate testing and regulatory gaps. Following the tragedy, the MP government banned the sale of Coldrif syrup and suspended officials.

Legal action was initiated against the medicine’s manufacturer and a local doctor.

The government’s declaration of Madhya Pradesh as Naxal- free in December marked a historic turning point in the state’s decisive fight against Left-wing extremism after nearly four decades.

The announcement by the CM came shortly after the surrender of two top Naxalites, Deepak and Rohit, who carried a combined reward of Rs 43 lakh, before authorities in Balaghat district.

Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio, was quick to hail state police and central security forces for this "historic" achievement.

Describing it as “final salute to the red salute”, Yadav, who completed two years in office in mid-December, pointed out that the state has become free of the Maoist menace ahead of the Centre’s deadline to end Naxalism by March 2026.

The government announced a special package for development of the three previously Naxal-hit districts - Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori - and said the surrendered Maoists will be properly rehabilitated.

Hosting the Global Investment Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a high point for the BJP government in 2025. The summit attracted investment commitments totalling around Rs 30.77 lakh crore with potential to create over 21 lakh jobs.

The government also organised Regional Industries Conclaves at divisional-level besides business meets in prominent cities in India and abroad to attract investments and showcase the state’s industry-friendly policies.

During the year, PM Modi launched 18 new industrial policies for the state.

The launch of metro rail services in Indore in May and rollout of similar trains in Bhopal by the year-end are likely to transform the urban transportation system in the two major cities of MP.

On conservation of wildlife and the environment, the CM said a third cheetah habitat, Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, will become functional in MP before the 2026 monsoon season.

The first cheetah habitat was opened at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district in September 2022, and the second one at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur district in April 2025.

Referring to the cheetah project, Yadav said, "The entire state is open to cheetahs. Just imagine their growing population within our state. Madhya Pradesh is the only place in the world where cheetah rehabilitation has been successful. Many other states tried such a project, but none have succeeded." The KNP is home to 28 cheetahs, while the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary has two big cats. Eight cheetahs are expected to be brought to the KNP from Botswana in January.

On the recent rise in tiger deaths in MP, Yadav said, "When there are too many tigers, such incidents are inevitable. But we are trying to minimise fatalities.

“Tigers are migrating from our territory to other states, and we are also exchanging wild animals. We are trying to ensure our tigers do not face any difficulties,” Yadav said.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Madhya Pradesh lost 52 tigers during the year, as of December 13.

The state reported cases of Dalit atrocities. One of them was reported in October from Katni district, where a Dalit man was beaten up and urinated upon by four people for opposing illegal mining.

To promote tourism, especially at religious places and wildlife reserves, helicopter services were launched in the state. The services were launched to provide affordable and sustainable connectivity between major cities, and religious and tourist places.