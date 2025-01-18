MP: In virtual interaction, land scheme beneficiary shares success story with PM Modi

Bhopal, Jan 18 (PTI) A beneficiary of ‘Swamitva Yojana’, a land scheme, from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Saturday shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the positive changes the programme has brought in his life.

The PM virtually interacted with the beneficiary, Manohar Mewada from Pipaliya Meera gram panchayat, during the e-distribution of property cards under the central scheme.

Swamitva Yojana aims to establish clear ownership of property in rural areas, where parcels of land will be mapped using drone technology.

Modi inquired from Mewada about the changes in his life due to the property card he has received under the scheme.

Mewada said no bank would give him a loan when he did not have papers to show his land ownership. After getting the property card, he easily got a loan of Rs 10 lakh to start a dairy farm, Mewada told the PM.

The beneficiary said his family now earns Rs 30,000 a month from the dairy of which Rs 16,000 goes towards the loan repayment.

Modi lauded Mewada’s efforts and said his government’s priority is that every citizen of the country should hold his head high with pride and his life should become easy.

Chief Minister Manohar Yadav participated in the event organised at Polytechnic College Ground in Seoni and distributed e-Swamitva cards to beneficiaries.

Cabinet ministers of MP also took part in similar programmes held in different districts. PTI ADU NR