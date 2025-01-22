MP: ‘Incurable cancer’ has left Congress, says MLA Bhuria on party leaders joining BJP

Indore, Jan 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh MLA Vikrant Bhuria on Wednesday derided those Congress leaders who have joined the BJP, saying “incurable cancer” has left the party and a “bigger cancer” has spread in the ruling party.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari had said recently that there was a cancer of factionalism in the Congress. “If we do not end this cancer of factionalism, we will be finished,” he had said.

Asked about Patwari’s statement, Bhuria, former Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president, told reporters in Indore, “If a patient has first or second-stage cancer, it can be treated… However, the incurable cancer of the Congress has left the party.” He said the MP unit of Congress is united with full strength under Patwari’s leadership.

Bhuria, who represents the Jhabua assembly constituency, said a “bigger cancer” has now spread in the BJP. “In the coming days, the condition of the BJP will be exposed to everyone,” he said.

Bhuria also raised questions concerning the recently declared result of the State Service Examination 2022, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

The candidates who scored very good marks in the written round were given fewer marks in the interview, he alleged, demanding an inquiry into what he called the “interview scam”.

Bhuria said, “It should be probed how many candidates selected for the post of deputy collector in the State Service Examination have connections with senior officials and leaders of the state government?” PTI HWP ADU NR