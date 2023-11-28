MP: Indore Police to refer geometry compass attack case to Juvenile Justice Board

Indore: Police have decided to hand over the case of three students allegedly attacking their grade 4 classmate with a geometry compass more than 100 times at a private school in Indore to the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police will also prepare a social background report of the children related to this case and present it before the Juvenile Justice Board along with the victim's medical examination report and other documents, he said.

Three students allegedly attacked their classmate more than 100 times with a geometry compass during a fight on November 24, inflicting multiple puncture wounds. All of them are below 10 years of age.

However, the exact trigger behind the incident is not known.

"The case of alleged attack on a class four student of a private school by his classmate with a geometry compass will be handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar Sharma, told PTI.

The school is situated in the Aerodrome police station area of the city.

Sharma said the investigating officer of the Special Juvenile Police Unit of the police station will prepare a social background report of the children related to the case.

"This report will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board along with the victim's medical examination (report) and other related documents," he said.

Sharma further said police have spoken with the concerned children, their families, and the school management regarding the incident.

However, the police have not disclosed the reason behind the fight among the children and the attack.

When asked, Aerodrome police station incharge Rajesh Sahu said, “All that is known right now is that the children fought among themselves in their classroom. The reason for the fight between them will become clear only after they are counselled by experts".

He said the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also taken cognizance of the incident.

CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal had said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates during a fight at their school on November 24.

The father of the victim had said that his son sustained puncture wounds in the attack. The boy was taken to a hospital, administered first aid and allowed to leave.

“My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me the CCTV footage of the classroom,” he had said, adding that his son's health condition is stable.

He has already lodged a complaint about the incident with the Aerodrome police station.