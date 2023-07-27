MP: Inebriated PSI shoots at, injures inspector inside police station in Rewa; arrested

Rewa, Jul 27 (PTI) A sub-inspector who allegedly shot at and injured his senior inside the Civil Lines police station in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon was held later in the evening with two pistols and 18 rounds, an official said.

Sub-inspector B R Singh (52), who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, fired at Civil Lines police station in charge Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma (40) at around 3pm and the bullet got lodged in the latter's left lung, he said.

Sharma was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is currently stable and a team of surgeons have come from Bhopal to treat him, the official added.

"Singh has been arrested with two pistols. One is his service firearm and the other is his personal licensed one. After firing at Inspector Sharma, the accused fore three rounds (randomly). He has been charged with attempt to murder," Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI.

He said Singh's medical report is awaited and it will reveal if he was drunk or not, adding that a team of doctors was here from Bhopal and another would reach soon to treat Sharma.

Earlier, a police personnel who did not wish to be identified said Singh, before firing at Sharma at around 3pm, spoke something about the latter getting him shifted to the "police line" (terminology for off-field duty, generally a form of punishment).

The written order of Singh being transferred to the police line had not come in though he was verbally informed, this personnel said on condition of anonymity.

The official claimed Singh resented taking orders from Sharma, adding that on Thursday the former had come to work after four days and straightaway entered the inspector's chamber.

Officials had said the chamber in which the incident took place was sealed so that Singh does not venture out as there is apprehension he might fire at colleagues since he is angry and intoxicated.

Moreover, there was a crowd of media persons at the site and Singh may speak to them, they felt. PTI COR LAL RSY BNM BNM