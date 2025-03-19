MP: Infant victim of fire ritual loses battle of life; tantrik held

Shivpuri (MP), Mar 19 (PTI) A six-month-old baby who was hung upside down over fire in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district by an occultist during a ritual 'to rid him of shadows' last week succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said on Wednesday.

Kolaras police station in-charge Ravi Chouhan said baby Mayank died during treatment at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior on Tuesday.

He said the baby's family members buried the body without informing the police.

"The body will be exhumed for conducting postmortem," Chouhan added.

The shocking incident occurred in Kolaras area on March 13 after the baby's parents took him to tantrik Raghuveer Dhakad's house to 'treat' him for discomfort.

What followed was an 'exorcism' ritual after the tantrik told parents that their son was being haunted by some shadows.

The incident came to light when the parents took their son to the Shivpuri district hospital, from where he was referred to Gwalior for further treatment, police had said.

The ritual badly damaged the eyes of the infant.

The tantrik was arrested on Monday. PTI COR ADU NSK