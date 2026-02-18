MP: Invigilator shares Class 10 exam paper on WhatsApp to facilitate cheating; suspended

Burhanpur/Indore, Feb 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district for allegedly sharing the Class 10 English question paper of the state board through WhatsApp to facilitate cheating, officials said on Wednesday.

The teacher, along with the examination centre superintendent and assistant superintendent, was suspended following the incident.

During the examination at the government higher secondary school at Tukaithad on Tuesday, invigilator Rajkumari Soni allegedly uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status.

Soni, a primary school teacher, allegedly shared the photograph with another person to get it solved so that the candidates at the exam centre could copy the answers.

The district administration, however, maintained that the question paper of the examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was not "leaked".

Officials said the teacher allegedly uploaded the photograph on her WhatsApp status at 9. 06 am, after the examination had begun. As many as 109 students had already been allowed entry into the examination centre before 8.40 am, they said.

Soni was, nonetheless, suspended for breaching the confidentiality of the board examination, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her, they said.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Patidar told PTI that a case was registered against the teacher under the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sudam Khade, Commissioner (Revenue), Indore division, suspended examination centre superintendent Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and assistant superintendent Anita Dixit on the charges of dereliction of duty and gross negligence, officials said. PTI HWP LAL KRK