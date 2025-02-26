MP: ISO certificate awarded to Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner Office

Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) The Office of Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Bhopal has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certificate in the category of public administration, an official said on Wednesday.

The Bhopal office is the first administrative Income Tax office in India to receive this certification, he said.

The certification was issued by the Universal Certification Services on Tuesday, the IT official said.

Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) Purushottam Tripuri said the certificate could be obtained thanks to the dedicated performance of all the employees and officers.

"ISO certification is globally recognized and it reflects our dedicated service and administrative capabilities and satisfactory work towards our employees and taxpayers. I hope that this certification will enhance our credibility and improve our operational capabilities. In future also, we all should continue to do our work with the same dedication and hard work," he said.

Director General (Investigation) Satish Goyal was also present on this occasion. PTI MAS KRK