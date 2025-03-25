MP: Journalist arrested in accident case; scribes stage protest outside police station in Bhopal

Bhopal, Mar 25 (PTI) A journalist's arrest in connection with an accident triggered a protest by media persons outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The police arrested Kuldeep Singoria, a former employee of a national Hindi daily, on Monday night in connection with an accident that took place on March 20, an official said.

Following Singoria's arrest, media persons staged an agitation outside the Katara Hills police station in the morning, alleging that the police had fabricated a case against him.

The sessions court granted bail to Singoria in the afternoon.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Agrawal said that Krishna Gopal Shukla, the in-charge of the Katara Hills police station has been line-attached (removed from field duty).

Singoria was arrested in connection with an accident after an investigation of four to five days, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap told PTI.

According to the FIR, Singoria and his associates were arrested under sections 281 (rash driving), 296 (obscene act), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 119 (1) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR stated that an SUV hit the complainant, Sheikh Aqueel's two-wheeler near Vivekanand Colony under the Katara Hills police station limits and the occupants of the vehicle allegedly assaulted and abused him and demanded Rs 50,000 for damaging their SUV.

Several journalists held a protest at Katara Hills police station on Tuesday morning, accusing the police of fabricating the case against Singoria, and state media cell in-charge Ashish Agrawal also reached the police station and joined the protest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he has taken cognisance of the issue.

In a post on X, former chief minister Kamal Nath said, "Bhopal's senior journalist Kuldeep Singoria was arrested last night on the basis of a false case without any crime. Despite strong protests from journalists, he was sent to jail today (Tuesday). All journalists in the capital are protesting against this arrest." Nath demanded Singoria's release and said fair action should be taken.

The district sessions court granted bail to Singoria in the afternoon. PTI ADU MAS ARU