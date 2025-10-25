MP: Judge threatened, house comes under attack in Anuppur; case registered

Anuppur (MP), Oct 25 (PTI) A group of people allegedly threatened to kill a judge besides damaging property and pelting stones at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 am at Bhalumada, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

He said Judicial Magistrate First Class Amandeep Singh Chawda filed a complaint at the Bhalumada police station stating that he and his family were asleep at his official residence when a group of persons hurled abuses and threatened to kill him.

In his complaint, the judge also said that the group damaged property, including a lamp at the gate and iron fixtures, before pelting stones into the courtyard. The attackers fled when the magistrate came out of the house.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 324 (mischief), 331(6), which concerns house trespass or house-breaking, 333 (house-trespass with preparation for hurt), 351(3) (threats of death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property by fire).

Police said an investigation has been launched and they will also examine whether the attack was linked to any recent order in which the magistrate had rejected a bail application. PTI COR LAL NR