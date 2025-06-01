MP: Katni and Datia SPs, Chambal Range IG and DIG shunted out for 'regrettable behaviour'

Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed four IPS officers from their field posts for “regrettable behaviour in public service”.

“The superintendents of police of Katni and Datia, as well as the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range, behaved in a manner which is regrettable in public service. Hence, instructions have been given to remove them with immediate effect,” the chief minister said on X.

Katni SP Abhishek Ranjan was transferred after relatives of a tehsildar and his CSP (city superintendent of police) wife were allegedly beaten up by the police on Saturday night over some dispute, sources said.

Datia SP Virendra Kumar and Chambal Range IG Sushant Kumar Saxena and DIG Kumar Sourabh were transferred for behaving inappropriately in front of the public, the sources added.

The government has posted IPS officer Suraj Verma as the SP of Datia and Abhinav Vishwakarma as Katni SP, an order said. In the Chambal Range, Sachin Atulkar has been made the IG, while Sunil Kumar Jain has been given the post of DIG, an official said.

The transfer of Ranjan is the fallout of a controversy following an alleged incident at the government residence of Katni CSP Khyati Mishra.

In his complaint to the Kotwali police station, her husband Shailendra Bihari Sharma, a tehsildar in Damoh district, blamed Katni police and Rajan.

According to the complaint, Sharma had gone to meet his daughter at the CSP’s residence in Katni with his relatives, including in-laws. During that time, police arrived, dragged his relatives into a vehicle, and took them to the women’s police station, tehsildar Sharma claimed.

He also alleged police officials thrashed his family members and detained them in front of his 10-year-old son.

Following the incident, police took his relatives to the district hospital for medical examination, where another altercation broke out between the police and his family, said Sharma.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Singh said the matter has been referred to senior officers, and an investigation will be conducted as per their orders.

The action against the other three IPS officers relates to an incident that took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Datia airport from Bhopal on May 31.

Sources said a large crowd had gathered at the event venue after the inauguration, leading to a disagreement among the SP, IG, and DIG over handling the situation.