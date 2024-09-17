MP Kesh Shilpi Mandal chairman booked for assaulting woman relative

Indore, Sep 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh state Kesh Shilpi Mandal chairman Nand Kishore Verma was booked on charges of allegedly assaulting and abusing his woman relative over a property dispute in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said Verma's 55-year-old female relative lodged an FIR against him.

The alleged incident occurred over a property dispute at a restaurant on Monday, the police officer said, adding that a purported video of the incident has surfaced and is being examined.

The video also shows a car at the spot with a nameplate of "Chairman (Cabinet Minister Rank), Madhya Pradesh Rajya Kesh Shilpi Mandal. PTI HWP MAS NSK