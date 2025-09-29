MP Kishori Lal Sharma gives bus to Amethi's Sainik School

Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Monday provided a bus to the Sainik School in Kauhar village here from the MPLAD fund. Speaking at the handover event, Sharma said the school, established through the efforts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is committed to preparing brave soldiers and responsible officers for the country. The MP said the students' hard work and dedication would not only make their families proud but also bring honour to the nation. "When that happens, every citizen of Amethi will be proud," he said. Sharma also visited Durgaan Dham, Shamsheriyan Bhawani, and the Hinglaj Mata temples in Dadra, Musafirkhana, praying for the prosperity, safety, and dignity of the people of the area. "It is through the grace of Goddess Bhagwati that justice, love, and harmony prevail in society. This festival reminds us that despite challenges, we must continue striving toward our goals and the welfare of society," he said. PTI COR KIS VN VN