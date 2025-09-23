MP Kota Srinivas Poojari seeks extension of Vande Bharat Express service from Mangaluru to Mumbai

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sept 23 (PTI) MP Kota Srinivas Poojari has submitted a proposal to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, urging them to extend the Vande Bharat Express service from Mangaluru to Mumbai.

The train currently operates between Mangaluru and Madgaon.

The proposal comes in response to growing demand from locals, traders and tourists that the service be extended to Mumbai, including daytime and sleeper trains, to improve travel options for passengers along the coast.

Poojari’s initiative aims to address this long-standing demand.

Officials noted that extending the service could provide direct rail connectivity between coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The proposal has been supported by several local leaders and community members, who expect the railway authorities to consider it soon.

If approved, the extended service would allow passengers to travel directly between Mangaluru and Mumbai without transfers, potentially increasing ridership and improving access for commuters and business travellers.

Railway authorities are reviewing the proposal.

Local leaders hope the extension will be implemented promptly to meet passenger demand and improve connectivity in the region, Poojari told PTI. PTI COR AMP AMP ROH