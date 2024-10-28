MP Kota Srinivas Poojary urges banks to enhance loan access for people under PM Vishwakarma scheme

Udupi (Karnataka), Oct 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday urged bankers to regain public confidence by ensuring that financial services, particularly loan disbursements, reach the common people effectively.

Speaking at a review meeting on the progress of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Udupi district here, Poojary expressed concern over limited loan access for ordinary citizens, despite cooperative societies in the region having significantly improved services for the public’s benefit.

Highlighting issues with loan disbursements under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, he alleged that many beneficiaries did not receive the full loan amounts.

“Beneficiaries of this scheme are supposed to receive Rs 1 lakh as a loan. However, in some instances, banks have deducted as much as Rs 12,000 in various fees, leaving the remaining amount for disbursal. This practice is unfair,” he said.

He emphasised that people who face difficulties in securing loans deserve to receive the full benefits of schemes like PM Vishwakarma, PM-SVANidhi, and PM Mudra without such deductions.

During the meeting, officials reported that 3,333 candidates had completed training under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, while 151 others were currently receiving training at institutions such as ITIs across the district. An additional 2,470 candidates have applied for future training sessions, which will be scheduled in upcoming batches.

According to officials, candidates undergoing training under the PM Vishwakarma scheme are developing skills in various trades, including carpet weaving and fishing net making, with certificates awarded upon completion. Additionally, candidates are eligible for a Rs 1 lakh loan to expand their businesses.

Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP highlighted the scheme’s role in empowering individuals to become self-employed and encouraged banks to recognise the importance of providing accessible credit to beneficiaries. He stated that these loans are crucial for fostering local entrepreneurship. PTI CORR AMP AMP ROH