MP leaders pay tributes to ex-Union minister late Arjun Singh on birth anniversary

Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and ex-Union minister late Arjun Singh here on his 95th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Arjun Singh in the Central Hall of the legislative assembly complex.

Singh's family members, including his sons Abhimanyu Singh and Congress MLA Ajay Singh, among others were present on the occasion.

Congress leaders led by its general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Harish Choudhary paid floral tributes to Singh at his statue in Shivaji Nagar area here.

Choudhary recalled Singh's contribution as Punjab Governor, and said he is the only example in the world who ended terrorism without the help of an army. PTI MAS NP