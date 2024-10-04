MP Leishemba Saajaoba disappointed over non-inclusion of Manipuri in classical language list

Imphal, Oct 4 (PTI) Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Friday expressed his disappointment over the non-inclusion of Manipuri language as a classical language in the recently declared list of classical languages.

Sanajaoba in a social media post said "Union Cabinet has approved recognition of five more Languages - Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit as classical. I have been trying to include our Manipuri language in the classical status for the last 4/5 years but due to lack of political pressure, lobby and inactive from our side we have lost a golden chance this time." Sanajoba was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020.

He further said "very emotional today, but I will keep trying my level best to include my mother language in the status of Classical language till the last day of my tenure. Seeking cooperation of all the concerns to succeed this attempt." PTI COR RG