MP: Leopard caught from Army War College campus in Mhow, to be released into the wild

Indore, Feb 14 (PTI) A leopard that strayed into the campus of Army War College in Mhow Cantonment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district was on Friday found in the cage installed as part of efforts to rescue it, a forest official said.

The leopard was first spotted on January 9 after which two cages were installed in the thicket near the Army War College, the forest department's rescue operation in-charge Yohan Katara told PTI.

"A four-year-old male leopard was found trapped in one of these cages. We brought it to Kamla Nehru Zoo here and a medical examination found it was completely healthy. We will release it in the forest soon," he said.

"In the last two years, we have rescued four leopards by deploying such cages at Army War College and have released them in the forest. These leopards jump over the boundary wall and enter the sprawling campus in search of food and water," Katara added.