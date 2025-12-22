MP: Letter claims ragging of MBBS students at Indore college; 'false complaint' says management

Indore, Dec 22 (PTI) An anonymous letter received by the management of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore alleged ragging of MBBS students.

However, the probe revealed that it was a false complaint, officials said on Monday.

The letter, received four days back, alleged that students of the 2024 batch of the MBBS course ragged their juniors of the 2025 batch.

The college's Dean, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, told reporters that the institute's anti-ragging committee summoned the entire batch of junior MBBS students and questioned them about the alleged ragging; however, no student lodged a complaint.

"It appears that someone made a false complaint of ragging through an anonymous letter as a prank or conspiracy. We have closed the matter based on the investigation report of the Anti-Ragging Committee," he said.

Noting that the alcohol connection was found in all previous incidents of ragging at the college, Ghanghoria said the institute has decided to raise awareness among its students against liquor.

"We want to make our college a virtuous institution. Therefore, in addition to providing medical education to students, we will also teach them about their diet and behaviour. Teachers will discuss this for five minutes in each class to encourage students to stay away from alcohol and other drugs," he said.

The Dean stated that all wardens have been instructed to increase vigilance in the college hostels on the night of December 31 to prevent students from organising booze parties to celebrate the New Year.

Cases of ragging are frequently reported at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. In one such case, the college management suspended four senior MBBS students for a month in November. PTI HWP MAS NSK