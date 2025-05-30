MP likely to get above average rainfall this monsoon: IMD official

Bhopal, May 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive more than its average rainfall or long period average (LPA) this monsoon between June 1 and September 30, an IMD official said on Friday.

"The LPAs of east and west MP were 877 mm and 1043.4 mm, respectively. The state is expected to see more rainfall than its seasonal monsoon showers. This month (June) also the rainfall is likely to be above normal in the state," India Meteorological Department Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Divya Surendran told PTI.

Last year, MP received 15 per cent more than the LPA, other officials said.

In 2024 monsoon season all the districts of MP barring Rewa recorded more than average rainfall, they added.

Last year, the southwest arrived over Madhya Pradesh on June 21. It usually hits the state around June 16, they added.