MP: Liquor costing Rs 6.30 crore seized in Jhabua district

Jhabua (MP), May 28 (PTI) Police and Excise officials seized liquor with an estimated value of Rs 6.30 crore from ten trucks in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The booze was being illegally taken to Gujarat and Daman and Diu when it was seized in transit.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached a dhaba in Kalia village on Indore-Ahmedabad highway and searched a truck on Tuesday," said Superintendent of Police Padm Vilochan Shukla.

Police found 1,300 boxes of liquor with an estimated cost of Rs 1.46 crore in the truck. The truck with Rajasthan registration was transporting this liquor illegally to Gujarat.

The truck driver and another person tried to flee from the spot but police nabbed them, he said, adding that the truck has been seized and further legal steps are being taken.

In another case, the Excise Department seized nine truckloads of liquor being taken to Silvassa and Daman and Diu from the Pitol toll plaza located on the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border, an official release said.

A total of 11,180 boxes of liquor costing Rs 4.87 crore were seized from these nine trucks, it stated.

According to the Excise department, the transportation permit was issued to a distillery in Gwalior but the validity period expired.

The seized vehicles cost around Rs 2.70 crore, the release said. PTI COR ADU NSK