MP: Local BJP leader, wife murdered by suspected robbers; SIT formed

Ujjain (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) A local BJP leader and his wife were murdered by suspected robbers at their residence in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident came to light on Saturday morning and a police Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also be formed for a probe, they said.

"Ramnivas Kumawat, a former sarpanch, and his wife Munnibai were found murdered, prima facie with sharp-edged weapon, in their house at Piploda village located on Dewas Road in Ujjain district," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Guru Prasad Parashar said.

The crime might have been committed during a robbery bid by unidentified persons and further investigation is underway, he said.

Advertisment

"The couple were the only persons at home when some people entered their residence from its rear part, and murdered the woman before killing the man," he said.

"The incident came to light this morning and a forensic team has reached the spot and is carrying out examination," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said an SIT will be formed to probe the case.

No gunshots were found at the spot and prima facie, stab wounds are considered the cause of the death. But the exact cause will be known through the post-mortem report, he said.

Advertisment

The articles of the house are in a state of disarray. The lockers are intact and the warehouse and storerooms are safe, while the CCTV screen has been damaged, he said.

Narwar police station in-charge Mukesh Ijardar said that Kumawat has two sons, but none of them live with him in the village.

The locals said that the deceased was associated with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ujjain is the home district of Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. PTI COR ADU NP