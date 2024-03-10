MP Lokayukta appointed without due process: Leader of Opposition Singhar

Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) The newly appointed Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh, took the oath of office on Sunday night, with the opposition Congress terming his appointment “unconstitutional”.

Advertisment

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the new Lokayukta at Raj Bhavan here.

Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Umang Singhar has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing the state government of making the Lokayukta appointment without following the constitutional process.

Singhar, who is one of the members of the selection committee being the leader of opposition, said that the Lokayukta was appointed without his permission, which he claimed is required as per provisions of Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Adhiniyam, 1981.

He said that the appointment should have been made after due process and demanded that it be cancelled.

The Lokayukta is an anti-corruption authority constituted at the state level to probe allegations of corruption against government servants. PTI ADU NR