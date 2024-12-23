MP Lokayukta cops find unaccounted property worth Rs 4 cr with credit society official, siblings

Indore, Dec 23 (PTI) Unaccounted property worth more than Rs 4 crore was unearthed allegedly from an assistant manager of a cooperative credit society and his three brothers after raids in Dhar and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a Lokayukta police official said on Monday.

Lokayukta Police Deputy Superintendent (DSP) RD Mishra said raids were conducted on five premises of Adivasi Jati Maryadit Sahakari Credit Society assistant manager Kaniram Mandloi and his three brothers.

"These premises are in Dhar and Indore districts. During the raids, we found movable and immovable properties worth Rs 7.42 crore of Mandloi and his brothers. Items include cash, gold and silver, as well as poultry and goat rearing centres. Their legal income has been estimated at Rs 3 crore," Mishra said.

"Mandloi joined government service in 1999. A detailed assessment of the properties of the four brothers is underway," the Deputy SP added. PTI HWP MAS BNM