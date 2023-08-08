MP: Lokayukta police unearths disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 cr at retd health dept staffer's houses

Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) A team of the Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) on Tuesday raided the premises of a retired employee of the health department at different locations in Madhya Pradesh and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore.

Following a complaint, the SPE raided the premises of Ashfaq Ali, a retired health department employee, who was earlier posted as a store keeper at the district hospital in Rajgarh, the SPE's Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas said.

It is estimated that total disproportionate assets will be worth around Rs 10 crore, he said.

Documents related to 16 immovable properties, worth around Rs 1.25 crore, in the name of Ali, his wife, son and daughter were found during the searches at his houses in Bhopal and Lateri (Vidisha district), Vyas said.

Apart from this, they have also received information about four buildings, an under-construction shopping complex on 14,000 sq ft land, an acre of land and a grand building, he said.

Ali also runs a school in a three-storey building in Lateri, the official said, adding that some cash was recovered from the Bhopal house and jewellery and other valuables were also found. PTI ADU ARU