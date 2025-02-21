MP: Longest classical dance marathon enters Guinness records

Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 21 (PTI) The 51st Khajuraho Dance Festival in Madhya Pradesh set a milestone as 139 artists danced for over 24 hours, earning a Guinness World Record for the longest classical dance marathon, an official said on Friday.

The dance marathon began at 2.34 PM on Wednesday and ended at 2.43 PM on Thursday, continuing non-stop for 24 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds, the official said.

After declaring the performance a world record, the Guinness team presented a certificate to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said.

The event, hosted by the MP Department of Culture, saw performances of Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, and Odissi, the official said. PTI LAL NR